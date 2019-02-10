Suspect Herdsmen Kill Two, Raze Down Houses In Effurun-Otor .…Indigenes Flee

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected herdsmen on Sunday allegedly killed two persons and razed down several houses in Effurun-Otor community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Details as to what caused the latest attack by the suspected herdsmen remain sketchy at the time of this report.

Indigenes and residents of the community have also deserted their homes for fear of further attack from the herders.

It was learnt that the Orovworere of Effurun-Otor Kingdom, HRM King Duku II escaped death when the rampaging herdsmen attacked his palace and community with guns and other dangerous weapons.

Despite the intervention of security operatives in the area, the suspected herdsmen still shot sporadically without being confronted.

Contacted, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the attack.

DSP Aniamaka said, “With respect to the crisis in Effurun-Otor, yes there was such.

” I am happy to note that the matter is being handled by the Police in Otu-Jeremi with the supports of the Area Command in Ughelli and the Chairman of the Local Government Council.

“Investigation is ongoing and the Police will ensure no such situation arises again.”

The incident is coming barely six days to the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.