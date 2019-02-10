Orphanage Home Operator, Others Nabbed For Selling Stolen Toddler To Pastor For N900,000

Share This





















The trio were arrested at Idogbo in Ikpoba-Okah Local Government Area of Edo State by officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force from the “A” Division in Warri.The prime suspect, Juliet Phillips, who operate an illegal orphanage, Godswill Ophanage at Ekpan community near Newton Agbofodo’s compound allegedly stole baby Testimony, a twin from the mother, believed to be close to imbecility, on November 28,2018.Phillips, it was learnt, took the two-year-old baby to Deliverance Orphanage operated by her mother in Ozoro community in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.It was from the Deliverance Orphanage, which is registered with the Delta State Government, that the little boy was sold (adopted) to a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in Edo State at the rate of nine hundred thousand naira.The cleric, it was also learnt, has renamed the two-year-old boy, Favour, before he was traced to his house in Benin-City by the police.