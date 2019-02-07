Okowa, Ogboru Shun BBC Delta Gov. Debate

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 7TH (UHOBOTODAY)-As it happened at the debate organised by Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria where President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar shunned the debate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Great Ovedje Ogboru were conspicuously absent at the governorship debate organised by the British Broadcasting Corporation held at Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Checks revealed that six out of the 50 governorship candidates on the INEC list for the March 2 election were invited and the six were said to have given the signature to the debate put together by the BBC pidgin news and a media consultant, Lady Ejiro Umukoro.

The debate which held at Orchid Hotels had only three contestants, Brando Omu of All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP), Odiakpo Obire of Progressives Peoples Alliance and Frank Esanubi of African Action Congress as the only candidates present at the debate.

There was no communication to the contrary to indicate reasons as to why Okowa, Ogboru and John Akwara of SDP could not show up for for the debate, neither did they send representatives to give reasons for their inability to show up.

It is noteworthy that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during his campaigns challenged Great Ogboru and other candidates to a debate, a debate which Ogboru earlier turned down.