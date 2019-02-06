Police Arrest Delta Native Doctor With Sack Of Female Pants

Share This





















The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Asaba, disclosed that the suspect, identified as Chief Chinedu Ebere, hailed from Imo State and had in the past eighteen years been living in Oduke community under the guise of selling perishable goods before nemesis caught up with him.Aniamaka said that he and others were arrested following intelligence gathering during the police detectives’ raid in the community.DSP Aniamaka said, “Oduke community had been under siege of unsuspecting hoodlums, kidnappings, all forms of criminal activities and the police; acting on intelligence gathering swooped on the community where the herbalists and the three tricycle thieves were arrested.“Investigation is ongoing and on completion, the suspects will be charged to court. The police will do everything possible to bring to book all criminals terrorising the state.”The police PRO further added that the three tricycle thieves: Benson Adah, Edward Chiamaka and Lucky Chibuzor upon interrogation confessed to the crime, saying that they have been involved in the stealing of tricycles over the years, and sell in Onitsha before nemesis caught up with them.The 57-year-old herbalist, while speaking with newsmen, said he regretted his involvement in fetish activities.His words, “I am a trained mechanic and I was doing well until I was introduced into the fetish activities. The pants are for rituals; we buy them from youths, and make use of them for the purposes of riches.“I have made reasonable money before the police arrested me. I want the police to forgive me; I am now a full fledged native doctor. I don’t kill but prepare charms for good for people who want my help.