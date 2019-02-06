Onokpite Foresees Buhari Returning To ‘Aso Rock’ In 2019

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-With few days to 2019 general election, President of Ogbe Political Change (OPC), King Emmanuel Ufuoma Onokpite has proclaimed that President Muhammadu Buhari will be re-elected as President of Nigeria as revealed to him by God.

Onokpite who made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists said God spoke to him in a dream that the President of Nigeria in 2019 Presidential election will come from Daura which is the home town of Buhari.

“Today, as we march towards the presidential elections on February 16, I dare say again that the unexpected and indeed the inevitable is set to happen again. When I inquired of God to tell me who will be president in 2019, God in a vision spoke to me audibly saying;“the president will come from Daura” Now, who but the incumbent president hailed from Daura?

“This was again confirmed when God in the same vision handed me a hat beautifully decorated in red, white and green, with the year 2019 boldly inscribed on it. I interpreted this to mean a divine arrangement for the continuation of the ruling party in 2019,” he stated.

He recalled that during the 2015 general elections, God showed him in a vision where erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan stood up from his seat and stood by the right hand side of a man regaled in a judge’s costume who sat down on the seat, adding that he interpreted the vision to mean that Jonathan will not return to the Presidency and it came to pass.

According to him, “Even though, I do not claim to be the ultimate seer of this time, I make bold to stand by the visions. I see and hear a voice that President Buhari will return to Aso Villa in 2019. The Buhari option may not go down well with many Nigerians, yet because it is backed by a divine assignment; it can never be truncated by anyone. For as the scripture says, horses and chariots may be prepared for war, but victory is of the Lord.”

To honour God in return for this magnitude of support, Onokpite advised Buhari to prepare to rule Nigerians beyond 2019 with fairness, equity, justice and without fear or favour to partisan obligations during the next four years.

“Also, the President must leave a legacy for youths to take over the reign of leadership in 2023. Failure to adequately clear the stables and institute a shift towards a new order for Youth Leadership he may incur the wrath of God. To be fore-warned is to be fore-armed.

“Nigerians should recognize the unseen hands of God in this divine agenda. I therefore implore Nigerians of all persuasions and all political leanings to think deeply and like the children of Issachar- understand what we ought to do at this time; which ostensibly is to accept the verdict of this divine agenda, support Buhari wholly to govern well and let the unfolding realities restore peace and tranquility in the nation . This is my submission,” he stated.