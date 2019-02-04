VALENTINE DAY: Brookview Hotel & Resorts To Treat Customers To Special Promo

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Few days to the lovers day celebration christened ‘Valentine Day’ Brookview Hotels & Resorts located at Plot 25/27 Etefia Close, Off Akpagha Street, Ugboroke Waterside,Ugboroke – Warri,

Delta State Nigeria. is out to create full comfort and value for its numerous customers providing special valentine Day Promotion.

A statement made available toUrhobotoday.com said the Valentine Promotion which will start from February 12th -16th, 2019 will slash prices of the different rooms, relaxation activities, drinks and food among others for the benefit and full enjoyment of its customers during the lovers celebration.

According to the statement, “ Our restaurants and all bars, including swimming pool bar goes with magnificent offerings . You are all invited. This is a chance to win amazing gift in this season and gloss of complementary Mocktail.

“There will also be special thrills on Valentine Showon February 14th from 4.pm special performance by DY Akaba, Pamunu and lots of other comedians.

Brookview Hotel & Resorts is an excellent venue for Birthdays, Wedding Receptions, Graduation Parties, Religious Events, Sweet 16s, Launch Parties and Holiday Celebrations. Others are Anniversary Parties Luncheons, Welcome Back Parties, Special Occasions, Wedding Ceremonies, Corporate Meetings, Reunions

and much more.”