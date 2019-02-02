Onuesoke Faults Keyamo’s Attack On Atiku

Share This





















Keyamo has said that it is an insult for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate to say that the All Progressives Congress APC presidential candidate will rig the election.Addressing journalists in Warri, Delta State, Onuesoke said it is disrespectful for Keyamo to say Atiku is insulting Buhari for saying he is planning to rig the election, when in actual fact the action and inaction of the ruling party points to the fact that they are planning to rig the election.He said former president Olusegun Obasanjo allegations that Buhari is using the apparatus of state power to subjugate Nigerians, “undermine our democratic system, subvert the electoral process and perpetuate himself in office”, have vindicated Atiku’s stand that the President is out for a self-succession plot.Onuesoke argued that Obasanjo’s submission also reinforced his position that President Buhari, and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), “having realized that there is no way he can win in a free and fair election, is now besieging all democratic institutions, including the Judiciary, the Legislature and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while engaging in acts that threaten the unity, peace and corporate existence of our dear nation.According to him, “ it is quite unfortunate that Keyamo is busy attacking PDP and Restructuring when our women are raped everyday by herdsmen, our men killed everyday by herdsmen, our brothers and sisters are dying in the sahara desert and mediterrean. Ngerians are dying of hunger daily because of Buhari’s poor economic policy.”He said he expected Keyamo to advise his Boss on how to implement policies that will better the life of Nigerians instead of indulging in attacking and insulting the opposition.“Keyamo should understand the matter on ground before taking to his Twitter handle to attack Atiku. Buhari will not physically go to the polling booths and begin to rig elections. No, he will not and would not do that.“However, the matter on ground is a policy for rigging. If he supports such a policy, then the foot soldiers would go ahead to the polling booths to effect such rigging. That is the point. So, Buhari, in this case, would be the mastermind,” he stated.

