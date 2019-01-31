Strike: DELSU Non-Teaching Staff Gives Management Seven Days Ultimatum

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 31S (URHOBOTODAY)-Following unresolved welfare issues affecting the non-teaching staff of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the non-teaching staff union, have issued a 7-day ultimatum to the institution to meet its demands or face indefinite industrial strike action.

The Joint Action Committee is made up of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SAANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Non-Teaching Staff (NASU).

In a press statement signed by the SSANU Chairman, Comrade Monday Izu; NATT chairman, Comrade Ahatty Godwin and NASU chairman, Comrade Lucky Oritsedere, the JAC regretted that the management of the university was yet to indicate any overt plan or willingness to implement the 2016 promotion and effect payment of the October 2016 and 2017 incremental steps despite the state Governor’s, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, approval which dated January 2018.

The statement read in part : “ In the light of the above, the Joint Action Congress (JAC) of SSANU, NAAT and NASU, in a meeting held on January 29, 2019, unanimously decided to give the Delta State University Management a 7-day ultimatum with effect from January 30, 2019, within which to meet the following demands, failing which members of JAC shall embark on a total and indefinite industrial action.. “

The demands are that the short fall of 2014 and 2015 promotion arrears 40 per cent be paid without further delay; that the 2016 staff promotion be implemented immediately; that the arrears that have accrued from 2016 staff promotion be paid without further delay.

“Others are that the arrears of incremental steps for October 2016 and 2017 be paid immediately and the secondary school teachers be de-stagnated unconditionally without further delay since the de-stagnation does not attract financial benefit. This is one year after the governor graciously approved the exercise.

“Accordingly, the management of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka is hereby given a 7-day ultimatum with effect from Wednesday January 30, 2019, within which to meet the above stated demands, failing which members of SSANU, NAAT and NASU shall embark on a total industrial action.”