Onnoghen: Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation Drags Buhari, Tanko To Court

LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A rights advocate Foundation, under the aegis of Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation has dragged President Buhari and Justice Mohammed Tanko before the Federal High Court, Abuja over the suspension of Chief Justice Of Nigeria, JusticeWalter Onnoghen.

The Applicantion in the suit with suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/108/2019 was filed on behalf of the Applicant by her lawyers, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo Esq and Seprebofa M. Oyeghe Esq

Joined as respondents are, the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the National Judicial Council Nigeria, the Code of Conduct Bureau, the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Honourable Justice Mohammed Tanko, Honourable Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen among others.

The Applicant seeks the courts’ declaration that the president lacks the constitutional power to suspend the Chief Justice of Nigeria. And that the purported suspension is improper, illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

The Applicant also seeks a declaration that every act done or purported to be done by Honourable Justice Mohammed Tanko as acting CJN is improper, illegal, unlawful and of no consequence.

The Applicant also seeks order of court setting aside the purported swearing in Honourable Justice Mohammed Tanko as Acting CJN among other reliefs.

The suit is currently pending before Honourable Justice Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division.