Echoes Of Sammy Loco’s Marriage Ceremony Rents The Air At Uwheru (PHOTOS)

By Young ErgiurhoroThis is the complete picture and scenario of the classic marriage between late Mr. Germany Ophite’s queen, Miss Stella Germany of Ehere Quarters, Uwheru town and the young business doyen, Mr. Oshehor Henry Oyibokure popularly known as “Sammy Loco” from the popular Oyibokure family of Uhwovwioro-Erovie Quarters, also from Uwheru town.The traditional marriage which was held on Saturday 1st December, 2018 at Ehere Quarters, Uwheru town gathered crowds and multitudes of different people from different places. The marriage which many people described as the “marriage of the year 2018” saw families, friends, business associates, social clubs and the entire Uwheru community in full attendance.Showing their appreciations to the numerous guests at the marriage occasion, the parents of the groom, Evang. Chief and Chief Mrs. Jabin Okiemute Oyibokure thanked all invited guests and family members for finding time to attend the event.“We are very happy seeing these multitudes of people here today. Words will not be enough to show our heartfelt appreciations to every person present here today. We also thank our son and daughter, Mr. & Mrs. Oshehor Oyibokure for taking this bold step of victory. Today, according to the Uwheru culture and marriage traditions, Mr. Oshehor Oyibokure is now a fully grown man in the kingdom. We pray God to bless the new couple with good health, wealth and long life in Jesus name,” The parents prayed.Still on appreciation, the elder brother to the groom, Mr. Irorohwo Goodluck Oyibokure who was beaming with contented smile all through the event said, “I’m the most happiest person seeing this dream come through. I thank all our family members for their love and support. I thank every person present here today. If we begin to mention names, we may offend so many people here. Therefore, on behalf of the Oyibokure family, I thank all of you for sharing in our joy and happiness! And to the new couple, Mr. & Mrs. Oshehor Oyibokure, they must imbibe the marital virtues of love, tolerance and support to establish a long lasting marital relationship. To them, I say big congratulations!” Mr. Oyibokure said.For the couple, it was merriment that knew no bound. Hear what the groom said on behalf of his lovely wife: “Our love and merriment knew no bound today. We are happy for this great achievement as a couple. First and foremost, we thank God that made it possible for our dream to come to pass. We thank our parents and siblings and also thank our great in-laws for their support and care. We thank all our family members and friends that came from different places and also to our business associates and clients.We thank all our social clubs and every person that came to share this moment of joy with us. We can’t mention names of people one after the other. They are really great people. We pray God to bless and grant all of them their heart desires in Jesus name! The groom said.The high point of the occasion was the presentation of gifts and other items to the newly married couple by invitees and different social clubs present. Rukky Orchestra, Ughelli based popular Christian music band owned by the elder brother to the groom, Evang. Orukevwe Oyibokure was on ground dishing out a non-stop melodious lyrics to entertain guests. Orators S. S. Imolo and Democracy from Uwheru town where also there entertaining guests with their rib-cracking jokes. The occasion ended with fanfare.