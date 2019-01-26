Delta ADC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Gegere Receives Blessing From Evwreni Kinsmen

Share This





















Related

By Young ErhurhoroThe traditional and spiritual event which took place recently at his family compound drew together both his paternal and maternal families and teeming members of his party in Evwreni Ward.Praying for the Evwreni chief during the event, the elderly man in the meeting and also a member of the Gegere family, Pa. Godwin Okuah said, “Today, our son, Chief Emmanuel Gegere gathered all his party members, family members and friends to come to us here in Evwreni to declare his political intention of being a governorship running mate in ADC. As you have declared to us, in the voice of our fathers and the Almighty God, I pray that victory shall be your song in 2019. Evwreni is a land of great men and also the land of governors, you can’t lose in this political race in Jesus name! You are our next deputy governor. This way we gathered here today, the same way, all of us shall gather here to celebrate your victory at the polls in Jesus name! May God protect you and your allies in all your political movements in Jesus name! I also pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria in the general elections. God should also bless your followers!” Pa. Okuah prayed.Speaking in the same vein, the chairman of ADC in Evwreni Ward, Comrade Tuesday Ozuaka aka Moneyman applauded the philanthropic gestures of Chief Emmanuel Gegere as an acclaimed and experienced political leader in Delta state. “The visit of our deputy governorship candidate, Chief Emmanuel Gegere to his family and the entire Evwreni community shows the love he has for his people and party faithfuls. Chief Gegere on his own has been contributing immensely to the growth and development of this community especially in the area of education. If he can personally make such huge contributions to the society without bias, I believe he will definitely do more if he is voted into power. This is why we are calling on all Deltans to massively cast their votes for all ADC candidates come 2019 general elections. Chief Gegere is a worthy candidate to beat in the election. The family’s prayers today is to enable him excel in the political race. This is to show that the person we are celebrating is a grassroot man. He’s a man of the people.” The chairman said.Addressing newsmen immediately after the prayer session, Chief Emmanuel Gegere have this to say: “Today, my family have just offered me prayers to be victorious in the coming elections. There is no way you can do without the support of your family in such a race. Let me use this medium to thank my family members and to also thank all my party members across the state. The battle is just around the corner. It’s not too far from now. I want to implore all of them to throw their support on me and the party. In ADC, we are not preaching party but candidates to the electorates. I strongly believe that Nigerians are now well educated and politically exposed than ever before to vote for the best candidates, even in each political party. My people here in Evwreni can attest to my antecedents. I don’t easily like to sing my praises in the general public like what so many politicians do. Let your records speak for you. We shouldn’t forget that the mission of ADC in Delta state is to win the entire state. ADC as a party stands for equity, justice and unity. We have what it takes in the party to win the 2019 general elections in Delta state. Once again, I thank my family members and all party members present in this event. We shall win!” The ADC deputy governorship candidate said.The event was witnessed by family members, ADC members across Delta state, friends and business associates of Chief Emmanuel Gegere, the deputy governorship candidate of ADC in Delta state.