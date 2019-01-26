I Hope In Christ Foundation Organises ‘Love Feast’ For Children In Ughelli

Share This





















By Young ErhuirhoroIn his goodwill message to the audience during the event as presented by the national director of the foundation in Nigeria, Evangelist Ezekiel Akpobome, the global founder of the foundation, Apostle Akpojotor Oduaran, an Urhobo man based in Florida, USA implored members of the foundation to be steadfast and faithful.The goodwill message read in parts: “As members of I Hope In Christ Foundation, we are a community of God’s kingdom people envisioned to preach God’s good news to the outer most parts of the earth, to help others prosper and excel in Christ. The foundation earnestly advocates that our churches and the world at large should proceed along the path of an overall development that embraces the social, economic and spiritual well being of its peoples.“The foundation’s concern is not limited to the needs of our own members, but, following the example of our Lord Jesus Christ, is fully aware of our calling to be at the service of all men, women and children without distinction of race or creed. As no child of God ought to live in chronic poverty.”In his short address to the audience during the end of year get together, one of the national patrons of the foundation, who also chaired the occasion, Olorogun Alfred Mrakpor applauded members of the foundation for their steadfastness and faithfulness in participating in the activities of the foundation in 2018. “Our major objective in I Hope In Christ Foundation is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ to the lost sheep in order to bring them back to the fold. We can achieve this by sharing our talents, time and financial resources with the less privileged in the society. By the grace of God, with the support of our members, we were able to reach out to many people out there this year. I enjoin all of us to do more in the coming years ahead. Once again, I appreciate all our members for being steadfast and faithful to their duties in the foundation.” The business mogul and entrepreneur said.Speaking during “Questions and Answers” session to enlighten invited guests on the mission and vision of the foundation, Sir Sunday Mrakpor, an ardent member of the foundation and also a guest of honour during the event said, “I Hope In Christ Foundation is not a church but a non-governmental and non-profit organisation saddled with the mission of caring for the less privileged and the needy in the society. This love feast is put together by some of our members to share this yuletide season with members and indigent children especially our beneficiaries in the scholarship scheme.” When asked how the foundation gets funds to run its programmes, Sir Mrakpor responded by saying, “…as a foundation, we receive grants from our global headquarters in the US. We members of the foundation also contribute money to support all our programmes. Both our international and national patrons are there for us at all times. They handsomely give to support the foundation. Kind-hearted community leaders and other good spirited individuals also willingly give to support us.”In his closing remarks and vote of thanks, the national director of the foundation in Nigeria, Evangelist Ezekiel Akpobome thanked all invited guests and members of the foundation for making the ceremony a huge success. “Words are not enough to express my joy and happiness to you for finding time to share this moment with us. Let me at this moment thank our international patron in the person of Dr. Augustine O. Onojetah for personally sponsoring this love feast. We also thank our national patrons, Sir Edoreh Agbah and Olorogun Alfred Mrakpor for their financial support to the foundation all this while. In fact, every member here is worthy of appreciation. I also thank our invited guests for honouring our invitation. We still appeal to you to join us as members.”The national director said.The event ended with light refreshment as special songs and Bible recitations were presented by students of Ekiugbo Grammar School, Ekiugbo-Ughelli and Afiesere Secondary School, Afiesere-Ughelli. Rib-cracking jokes and comedies were done by the Master of Ceremony to the admiration and laughter of guests.The chairman of the occasion, Olorogun Alfred Mrakpor (in white) and other members of the high table during the love feast event.