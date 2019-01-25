Delta: Angry Mob Set Suspected Armed Robber Ablaze In Agbarho

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Angry mob, at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, set a suspected armed robber ablaze for allegedly killing a young man after dispossessing him of his mobile phone.

The incident occured near 5 Junction, at Agbarho Community, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was learnt that luck ran out of the suspected armed robber when a passerby raised alarm drawing the attention of other persons to the scene.

The angry mob gave the suspected armed robber a hot chase. In the process, two of his accomplices escaped from the scene of crime.

The suspected armed robber, in his bid to escape, shot sporadically into the air with a locally made pistol until he ran out of bullet.

He was apprehended and beaten thoroughly before he was set ablaze.

Contacted, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka in a telephone chat with DAILY POST on Friday morning, confirmed the report.

DSP Aniamaka said, “Yes, it’s true, but we must discourage jungle justice amongst our people.”

Aniamaka stressed that,”It is a lack of belief in the rule of law.”