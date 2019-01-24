Okowa Assures Urhobos Of Governorship Slot In 2023

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)- – Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured the Urhobo people of Delta Central that in line with the power rotation formula in place, they will produce the next governor of the state in 2023, urging the people to support his re-election campaign so as to get more from government.

The governor spoke on Tuesday during the flag off of the PDP campaign at Otor-Udu, headquarters of Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Okowa, who was treated to a rousing welcome by thousands of supporters and admirers, thanked the people for the large turn up, assuring that if voted again, Udu would benefit immensely from his administration.

He disclosed that he has kept his promises to Udu by completing the Ekete and Ovwian roads, stressing that the Orhuwhorun and Aladja roads, which he promised recently were already receiving attention from his administration and that the roads would be completed in record time.

He appealed to Udu people to support the equity campaign which make for two terms per senatorial district as he would complete the turn of Delta North by 2023 so that power will devolves to Urhobo again.

Chairman of the PDP in Delta State, Chief Kingsley Esiso, assured the Udu people of better days ahead, noting that with the level of unity among Udu leaders, he was sure of full support for the PDP in the 2019 polls.

He assured those who defected to the PDP during the rally of equal treatment with old members, noting that the PDP umbrella was big enough to accommodate everybody in the state.

Among those who defected to the PDP are APDA House of Representatives Candidate for Udu/Ughelli Federal Constituency, Mrs Sarah Toka, APC Youth Leader for Delta Central, Chief Joly Ogbe and Godwin Mugubi, APC Youth leader from Udu, who came with hundreds of their supporters to drum support for the re-election bid of governor Okowa and other PDP candidates in the 2019 general election.