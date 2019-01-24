Prominent Urhobo Personalities Back Okowa For Second Term

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 24T (URHOBOTODAY)-Prominent Urhobo personalities under the auspices of Urhobo Progressives Network, UPN, have called for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term, stressing that all ethnic groups in the state should respect the power rotation arrangement that had seen the governorship position rotated among the three senatorial district since 1999.

Addressing journalists in Warri, Delta State, Director General of the group, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba, flanked by other officers of the group hailed Governor Okowa for his achievement so far, adding that the governor had transformed several communities to modern cities.

He said, “Given the constitutional provision which allows for two terms of four years each and coupled with the unwritten agreement for the rotation of the governorship position among the three senatorial districts, our stands is that UPN, unequivocally supports Okowa to be re-elected for a second tenure in line with existing facts.”

“In this regard, we hereby call on all our Urhobo sons and daughters to vote en mass for Okowa in the interest of justice , equity and fair play.

“We are persuaded that given the present momentum of performance and considering the improved inflow into the state, Governor Okowa will surely do much better and greatly surpass his present performance in his second term,” the group said.