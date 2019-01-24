UPU-UK President, Ganiga Commiserate With Idjerhe Kingdom Over Passage Of Monarch
LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Olorogun (Barr.) Emmanuel Okpako Ganiga, National President of Urhobo Progress Union(UPU) United Kingdom (UK) and the Emuesiri of Idjerhe Kingdom commiserates with the Idjerhe Traditional Council, the family of Erhiekevwe Royal Family and the entire people of Idjerhe Kingdom over the royal passage of HRM Otadaferua Edward Igho JP, Erhiekevwe 1, Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom (aka Ododo).
“We shall surely miss your fatherly wisdom and advise but we are consoled in the fact that you lived well and has left your royal footprints in the sands of time. Sleep on our amiable Ovie till we shall meet to part no more,” Ganiga stated