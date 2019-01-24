Delta PDP Slightly Adjust Campaign Itinerary

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slightly adjusted its campaign itinerary in the 2019 general election.

A statement signed by Dr. Ifeanyi .M. Osuoza, Director Of Publicity, Delta State PDP Campaign Organization stated, “ It is hereby announced for the information of Deltans particularly our teeming supporters, that the Campaign Organization of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has adjusted its campaign itinerary as endorsed by the Director-General, Rt. Hon. (Chief) Funkekeme Solomon. For the avoidance of doubt, this adjustment affects ONLY the earlier scheduled activities lined-up for the 30th and 31st January, 2019 and it is as follows:

(1). DATE: TUESDAY, 29/01/2019.

? COUNCIL PAVILION, ISIOKOLO. (ETHIOPE EAST LGA.)

TIME: 11AM

? MODEL PRIMARY SCHOOL, OTU-JEREMI. (UGHELLI SOUTH LGA)

TIME: 2PM

(2). *DATE: WEDNESDAY, 30/01/2019*

*? BURUTU TOWN. (BURUTU LGA.)*

*TIME: 11AM*

(3). *DATE: THURSDAY, 31/01/2019.*

*? PRESIDENTIAL RALLY.*

*(STEPHEN KESHI STADIUM, ASABA)*

*TIME: 11AM*

(4). DATE: FRIDAY, 01/02/2019.

? OBIARUKU GRAMMAR SCHOOL, OBIARUKU. (UKWUANI LGA.)

TIME: 10AM.

? GOVERNMENT FIELD, AGBOR. (IKA SOUTH LGA)

TIME: 12NOON

? TOWNSHIP STADIUM, OWA-OYIBU. (IKA NORTH EAST LGA.)

TIME: 2PM

The Delta State PDP Campaign Organization regrets any inconveniences this slight adjustment may cause our teeming supporters.

Signed:

Dr. Ifeanyi .M. Osuoza

Director Of Publicity,

Delta State PDP Campaign Organization.