Okowa Expresses Satisfaction In The On-Going Reconstruction Of Warri-Sapele Road

Share This





















Related

The Governor, who inspected the Effurun axis of the road in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, expressed satisfaction with the quality of job executed on the road project.While disclosing that the initial contractor handling the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project was the one engaged in the reconstruction work, Governor Okowa observed that the road construction has led to free flow of traffic in the area.“This is a very busy road and so many factors were put into considerations for us to have a road that will withstand the load, traffic, so, it was redesigned for us to have three lanes on both side,” Okowa said.He assured the people of Warri and Effurun metropolis of his administration’s commitment to develop the area, stating that more link roads would be constructed.The governor who was taken round the project by the Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, also inspected the construction of Ubeji access road before moving to venues of Peoples Democratic Party rallies in Warri South West and Udu local government areas of Delta State.