Warri:Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation Creates Succour For Okere Prison, Donates To Inmates

LAGOS JANUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation created smiles on the face of the inmates of Okere Prison Warri, Delta state when members of Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation paid a visit to the prison recently.During the visit, the Foundation donated books, clothes, foot-wares and toiletries to assist in the welfare of the inmates.Speaking at occasion, Uzu Josephine a volunteer of the foundation said that the Foundation is a charitable organization that strife’s to help the poor and the needy in the society.She also emphasized that in addition to being charitable. it is one of the aims and objectives of the foundation to rehabilitate ex-convicts into the society and pursue prison reforms.The organization equally extend such gestures to motherless baby homes at Ughelli and Afiesere recently.