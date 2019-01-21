1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Jan 21st, 2019

Warri:Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation Creates Succour For Okere Prison, Donates To Inmates

2nd from left, Deputy Controller of Nigeria Prisons Warri, Airohuodion O Solo, Member of the Board of Trustees of Malcolm Omirobo Foundation, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, Volunteer of the Foundation, Uzu Josephine and to the extreme right Warder Iinspector IK Ofili


LAGOS JANUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation created smiles on the face of the inmates of Okere Prison Warri, Delta state when members of Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation paid a visit to the prison recently.
During the visit, the Foundation donated books, clothes, foot-wares and toiletries to assist in the welfare of the inmates.
Speaking at occasion, Uzu Josephine a volunteer of the foundation said that the Foundation is a charitable organization that strife’s to help the poor and the needy in the society.
She also emphasized that in addition to being charitable. it is one of the aims and objectives of the foundation to rehabilitate ex-convicts into the society and pursue prison reforms.
The organization equally extend such gestures to motherless baby homes at Ughelli and Afiesere recently.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP