Urhobo Social Club Lagos Celebrates Thanksgiving Day , Solicits For Urhobo Peace And Unity

Delivering a welcome address, the President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos (USCL), Prince Austine Enajemo on behalf of members of the Club thanked God for his faithfulness and preservation for making them see a glorious new year, 2019, and beyond.He said it is their practice every year to give thanks to God at the beginning of a New Year, adding that they started this year with the Thanksgiving Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland.Enajemo appealed to all the club members who are contesting in the 2019 general election to avoid politics of castigation and hatred, irrespective of their political differences.“We are all brothers of different mothers, with common identity and aspirations. As a club, we will continue to remain apolitical, but urge us to support, in any way, members of the Club who are contesting elections, particularly on individual basis.“Let us put in place a mediation organ within the Club to provide intermediation to our brothers and sisters or communities during disputes, in the larger Urhobo space and enthrone peace among them, to the best of our ability.“We cannot watch our kinsmen and Communities destroying themselves and just keep watching. Recall that we made attempts in this direction last year which was met with resistance. USCL is highly respected, let us continue with our good works and make positive difference in the Urhobo Nation. We must not allow political and individual differences to deter us,” the statement read.“Let us all join hands together to build the Urhobo Nation of our dreams. Accordingly, let us forgive one another of past wrongs and be committed to peace as a panacea for progress,” he appealed.He enjoined members to continue to pray for peace and credible elections to elect good people to govern them, adding that a situation where Urhobos are fighting one another before their neighbours should be avoided.“Our Youths should avoid all kinds of social vices: kidnapping, ritual activities, armed robbery, deve collection, etc. It is self-destructive and impedes growth and development. Our youth should be wise and refuse to be used as instruments of thuggery and destruction by ‘use and dump’ politicians.“They should insist that the politicians should use their own children to carry out such nefarious activities and receive destruction. Negative actions and tendencies, too numerous to mention, have made us, the fifth largest ethnic group in the country, to be relegated to the back seat. We must come off this,” the statement opinedHe said the Club remain a pillar of Support to the UPU President General, World Wide, Olorogun Moses Taiga and his executive in Urhobo affairs.“In fact, USCL contributed to and participated actively in 2018 Urhobo National Congress at home and introduced, along with the American delegates, special awards to all participating kingdoms in the dancing/display competitions among kingdoms,” he stated.