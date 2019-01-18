Buhari’s Achievements Are A Gateway To APC Victory In Delta State-Emerhor O’tega

Share This





















By Young ErhiuroroAddressing newsmen during the event which drew together thousands of APC members and supporters all over the state, the “Urhukpe of the universe” as Emerhor was fondly called by his teeming political supporters said, “Without doubt, APC achievements in less than four years in government in the country have spoken well of this government to Deltans. Delta state have witnessed practical change by boosting our developmental strides especially through the NDDC. “You will agree with me that, there is virtually no community in Delta state that doesn’t have the NDDC project. Only the Buhari’s achievements have started preaching the good news of the APC to the good people of Delta state.“We don’t need to embark on politics of calumny to win the minds of the masses. Allow your achievements in government to campaign for you. Only the achievements of APC have started campaigning for us long ago in this state. This is why I’m calling on the good people of Delta state to stand by this change in our state by voting massively for all the APC candidates in the state during the election.“Again, without being told, an English adage says that, the taste of the pudding is in the eating. This mammoth crowds you are seeing is attestation to the fact that APC will definitely win the state at the end of election. Once again, on behalf of the APC in Delta state, I whole heatedly welcome our president and presidential candidate of our great party to Delta state.”Speaking in the same vein, the Executive Director, Projects (EDP), Engr. Chief Samuel Adjogbe in the NDDC board said, “Frankly speaking, the mammoth crowds in this stadium is enough to convince every other political party in the state that APC have already carried the day. For the few years APC have being in government of this country, there are so many things to write home about. APC have created a lot of changes in the different sectors of the government. What the NDDC is doing in Delta state is wonderful. Every person can attest to it that NDDC is working in the state. Deltans are tired of this PDP mis-rule of eighteen years. A government whose name is corruption and embezzlement of fund. Therefore, my message to our people is to take hold of thier PVCs and vote out all PDP candidates out of Delta state this time around. Delta state is tired of the PDP bad government. Once again, I welcome our amiable president to Delta state for the APC presidential campaign.” The EDP said amidst cheers.Amongst those that attended the APC presidential campaign in Delta state were the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole and other members of the National Working Committee, members of the State Working Committee, APC candidates vying for different political positions in the state, traditional rulers, APC members and teeming crowds of supporters across the state. However, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the APC, Alhaji Mohammadu Buhari presented flags to credible APC candidates in the state, ably supported by the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole. Amongst them was the governorship candidate, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru.