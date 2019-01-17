Ominimini To Flag Off House Of Assembly Campaign In Orogun

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Dr( Sir) Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi will flag off Delta State House of Assembly campaign in Orogun State.

According to a statement in his facebook page Ominimini said, You are humbly invited to fully mobolise all your people to attend the Campaign Flag-off of Dr Sir Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi for Delta State House of Assembly as follow;

Date: Saturday 19/1/19

Time: 11:00am

Venue: Orogun Primary school, Orogun Main Town.

Pls forward to others”