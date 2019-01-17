1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, Jan 17th, 2019

Ominimini To Flag Off House Of Assembly Campaign In Orogun


LAGOS JANUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Dr( Sir) Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi will flag off Delta State House of Assembly campaign in Orogun State.
According to a statement in his facebook page Ominimini said, You are humbly invited to fully mobolise all your people to attend the Campaign Flag-off of Dr Sir Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi for Delta State House of Assembly as follow;
Date: Saturday 19/1/19
Time: 11:00am
Venue: Orogun Primary school, Orogun Main Town.
Pls forward to others”

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP