Rampaging Gunmen Kill One, Shoot Two Others In Sapele

LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Rampaging gunmen in Sapele community have allegedly killed one Francis Onagebe Eveun and shot two others who were said to have sustained fatal injuries in the area.

It was gathered that the incident which occurred on Monday around 10.30pm brought confusion to the community, especially within the families of those shot by the gunmen.

The daughter of Francis Onagebe Eveun, Blessing Onagebe who spoke to newsmen in the area said her father was dragged from his house around Oghene road, Sapele to an unknown destination where he was allegedly shot dead by the unidentified gunmen, while the two others were shot during a rescue mission.

According to her: ” A group of gunmen rampaging Sapele community; over ten of them came to our residence while I was watching movies with my dad, and in the sitting room, while my mother and others were already sleeping in the bedroom. The gunmen came in and were asking my father after my brother, Patrick Onagebe while pointing gun at my father’s head. My father told them that his son was not at home because he was out of the country,yet , they insisted they heard that he came for Christmas and New year celebrations and that my father should provide him, but my father said the story was not true.

“At that stage, my father asked who they were and they said they were militants’ group. The gunmen instead pounced on my father and dragged him into a waiting vehicle and drove out from the compound and in the process, we shouted for help and some neighbours who tried to help, two of them were shot and sustained fatal injuries.”

But the police in Sapele division who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity said no arrest had been made yet, adding that the body of Francis was found around Sapele warri bush path already dead while investigation was ongoing.

They said that police will do everything possible to bring to book the perpetrators.

Speaking to journalists, the state police commissioner, Anthony Agbizi said that the police will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of Francis’ killing to book, adding that investigation was ongoing with a view to arresting the gunmen rampaging Sapele community.

Noting that Crime rate had reduced considerably in the state, CP Anthony Agbizi disclosed that the police have been deployed to flash points across the state to ensure it is no longer business as usual and warned that criminals still hanging around in the state should relocate elsewhere.