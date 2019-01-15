Urhobo Leader In United Kingdom, Ganiga To Mark Father’s One Year Remembrance

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President of Urhobo Progress Union in United Kingdom (UPU-UK), Chief (Barr) Emmanuel will on Sunday January, 2019 celebrate one year remembrance and thanksgiving service of his late father, Late Pa Dickson E. Ganiga.

A statement made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that the thanksgiving service will be held at God’s Grace Ministry, Ogharefe, Delta State on Sunday, Janaury 20th by 10.00 pm prompt.

The statement explained that reception and laying of wreaths will follow by 2.00pm at Pa Dickson Ganiga Compund, 20 Ogini Road, Ogharefe, Delta State.

The statement added that there will be family night at Pa Ganiga’s Compound on Janaury 19th by 6.00 pm.