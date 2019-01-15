Osu R’ Urhobo, Ahwi Demands Appointment Of S/South Indigenes In Lagos

Share This





















Related

Ahwi who recently emerged as the Chairman of South/South Traditional Council Lagos of Chiefs demanded an end to the marginalization of the South South people resident in Lagos.Ahwi who made the demand when officials of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO) led by Director of Ethnic Affairs, Hon Adelana Wale met members of South South Traditional Council Chefs Lagos in Lagos, demaned South South indigenes resident in Lagos should equally be employed in Government Agencies like LATSMA, LANSC and also get slot for Pilgrimage to Jerusalem and MeccaHe classified the Urhobo People and the entire South South indigenes resident in Lagos as core stakeholders in the affairs of Lagos State and consequently deserve dividends of democracy in all ramifications.Ahwi recalled the history of the Urhobo People far back to when they founded Ajegunle popularly known as – Ile Usobo in the then Western Region till it became part of Lagos State when the state was created.He noted the landmark achievements of the Urhobo people to include the Okoloba Market and Okoloba Customary Court which seemed to have been changed, renamed and or pulled down.Ahwi stated that it is quite unfortunate that the people from the South South who are from Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross Rivers and Akwa Ibom states resident in Lagos are grouped as Igbos, stressing however that when the dividends of democracy manifests the people of the South South are schemed out.Under Ahwi leadership, Urhobo Traditional Coumcil in Lagos celebrated its third year annual thanksgiving service at Anglican Church, Tolu, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos.He thanked the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Aknwunmi Ambode and Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area Chairman Hon Ayoola for his assistant.Responding to Ahwi demands, Director of Ethnic Affairs, Lagos State Hon. Adelanan Wale said that Lagos State created an atmosphere for all ethnic groups to relate peacefully with one another.He disclosed that the contributions of non indigene to the economic development of Lagos State can not be undermined.He commended the calmness of the South South people and promised to relate the details of the meeting to His Excellency, Governor of Lagos State even as he solicited for the support of the South South people in ensuring the victory of the Party at the forth coming general elections.