US Based NGO Honours Olorogun Edoreh Agbah

By Young EerhiurhoroPresenting a certificate of recognition to the NNPC retired senior staff at his country home of Eruemukohwarien in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state in company of his wife, Chief Mrs. Joy Agbah, the National Co-Ordinator of the foundation in Nigeria, Evangelist Ezekiel Akpobome said that the generous works of Olorogun Agbah have spoken volumes of his philanthropy and generosity towards the less privileged in the society.“Today, we the members of I Hope In Christ Foundation, on behalf of the founder and management committee, we came to Olorogun’s house to present this certificate of recognition to him as our national patron. We implore him and his family to key into this vision by using this foundation as a network to spread his good works to the less privileged in our various communities in Nigeria especially in Urhobo land.“ First, the foundation is founded by an Urhobo man, Evangelist Oduaran from Ewu Kingdom. He is based in Florida, USA. The major objective of this foundation is to preach the gospel of Christ to our people and to also win them to be part of the kingdom. We do this by caring for the less-privileged in the society. We have programmes to care for indigent children by taking care of their educational needs, we care for orphans, elderly people and widows. And we also run different skill acquisition training programmes for different groups of people in Nigeria. We can only achieve all these objectives by partnering with people like Olorogun. This is just the main reason for this honour.” Evangelist Akpobome said.Responding to the presentation of the foundation in the presence of his lovely wife, Olorogun Edoreh Agbah who was filled with joy and laughter said, “I’m really overwhelm today with joy for this singular honour bestowed on me and my family. As long the foundation is out there to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ to the people and to also care for the less-privileged in our various communities; I happily accept this great offer and honour. I know this is a call for greater service to humanity. I promise to contribute my little quota to the growth of the foundation. I have been doing this at the individual level before but now, I and my family want to join this team of believers to give support in order to alleviate suffering and poverty in our communities,” The Anglican Knight said.Also speaking during the indoor event which lasted few hours was the national treasurer of the foundation, Evangelist Zion Ojefia, who despite his health challenges spoke glowingly of Olorogun Agbah for being part of the great mission as set aside by the foundation. “I know Olorogun Agbah for a very long time. He’s a very generous and kind-hearted man you can find anywhere around the world. Because of his level of Christianity, as I spoke to him about the foundation, he didn’t hesitate to accept being a member of the foundation. And since we know that he is a great asset in the development of the foundation, we decided to make him our national patron. His interest doesn’t lie in the position as such but it’s just to spur him to do more for the foundation and to also contribute to the growth of humanity. Once again, I congratulate him and his lovely wife!” Evangelist Ojefia said.A vote of thanks was however offered by the recipient’s wife, Chief Mrs. Joy Agbah, thanking the management of the foundation that deemed it fit to present such honour and position to her husband. “On behalf of my husband, I appreciate the management of the foundation for this great honour. We always associate with any association or group that truly bears the name of Christ. We thank you so much!” She said. A closing prayer was later offered by her to bring the ceremony to a close.