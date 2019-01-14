Delta: Army Inaugurates 63 Brigade, Flags-off Operation Python Dance In Asaba

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a move to have a firm grip of security in Niger Delta, the Nigerian Army has commissioned its 63 Brigade headquarters in Asaba, capital of Delta State and launched ‘Operation Egwu-Eke 111’ known as Python Dance.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, at the inauguration of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Thursday evening, said the Operation Egwu Eke (Python Dance) will “swallow” all forms of crime and anti social vices in Delta State, before, during and after 2019 general elections.

Buratai, who was represented by Maj.Gen. Jamil Sarham, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Port Hacourt, Rivers State, assured that the new Brigade would enhance and ensure peace and security in Asaba and environs.

He assured that the Army would ensure adequate security and safety even as the nation approached the 2019 general elections.

“It is my great pleasure to inaugurate the 63 Brigade with its headquarters in Asaba. This is a demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to ensure security of lives and properties across the country,” he said.

According to him, the Army formation would checkmate myriads of security challenges in the state and therefore called on the government and the people of Delta State to support the operations in 63 brigade and the formations in Koko and Oleh.

“I am also in Delta to flag off the operation Egwu Eke 3 (Python Dance) at Km 11, Okpanam Road, Asaba. At the end of the Python Dance, the Python would have swallowed all the bandits, hoodlums, kidnappers, militants and thugs in the state.

“The python will also address issues of fake news by unpatriotic elements. It is necessary that we draw the attention of all well meaning Nigerians that they must have at the back of their minds the importance of national security,” he stressed.

“I am aware that the military, working along with all other security agencies in the state, have done quite a lot to ensure peace. There is no doubt that, with the 63 brigade being given birth to today, we would now have many more men to provide security in the state,” Okowa said.

Acting Commander of 63 Brigade, Asaba, Col. Habib Manu noted that the establishment of the Brigade was a reflection of the Federal Government’s determination to guarantee the lives and properties of the people.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai for providing fund for immediate takeoff of the Brigade and promised to work tirelessly to ensure the objectives were realised.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Buratai later flagged off exercise “Egw ueke 111” at the Tactical location close to Asaba airport where he warned officers and personnel to adhere strictly to rules of engagement.

Hr warned that they should not allow undesirable elements to penetrate and use them against the country and commended them for the discipline exhibited so far.