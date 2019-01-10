Osu R’ Urhobo Of Lagos Emerges Chair Of S/South Traditional Council Of Chiefs

Share This





















Ahwi was elected during the election of the council held at the Malcolm Infinity Hotel, Lagos recently.The South/South Traditional Council of Chiefs, Lagos comprises Delta, Edo, Bayelsa,Akwa-Ibom, Rvers and Cross Rivers States .The objective of the Council is to see to thewefare and well being of their indigenes resident in Lagos.Speaking at the end of the Council meeting, Ahwin disclosed that the Council considered it necessary for the people of South/South residing in Lagos state tohave a voice that will represent them so that the can benefit from the dividends of democracy.He stated that from South/South and South /East political zones on the rotation of the position of Vice Chairman in Ajeromi Ifelodun local government area of the state, adding that because of South/South people are not active in Lagos politics, South/Easterners took over some of the position meant for thoe from South/South. The Council had to send a protest letter to the state government in the last election.He noted that Urhobos resident in Lagos have economic power but lack political strength. He pointed out that it is political power, calling on Urhobos in Lagos to be actively involved in the present day politics of the state.