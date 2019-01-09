Urhobo Social Club Lagos Holds New Year Thanksgiving Service

Share This





















Related

A statement signed by Publicity Secretaryof USCL, Chief Emmanuel E. Ogbon made available to Urhobotoday.com said the thanksgiving will take place at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos, during the 8:30 am Mass, while the party will hold thereafter at the proposed site of Urhobo House in Abijo GRA, Lekki-Expressway, Lagos.The statement said the New Year Thanksgiving and Party of the club holds every year and attracts members, their spouses and children, as well as prominent sons and daughters of Urhobo land and friends of the club.