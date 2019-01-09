Urhobo Social Club Lagos Holds New Year Thanksgiving Service
LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Social Club, Lagos (USCL), one of Urhobo foremost socio-cultural organizations, will hold its New Year Thanksgiving/Party on Sunday, January 13, 2019.
A statement signed by Publicity Secretaryof USCL, Chief Emmanuel E. Ogbon made available to Urhobotoday.com said the thanksgiving will take place at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos, during the 8:30 am Mass, while the party will hold thereafter at the proposed site of Urhobo House in Abijo GRA, Lekki-Expressway, Lagos.
The statement said the New Year Thanksgiving and Party of the club holds every year and attracts members, their spouses and children, as well as prominent sons and daughters of Urhobo land and friends of the club.