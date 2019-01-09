Delta 2019: Isoko APC Chieftains Declare Support For Okowa’s Re-Election

Share This





















Member of the Elders Council of APC, Chief Joe Arausi from Isoko South, and a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abikelegba Odhegolo, who is a member of the State Executive Committee and South South caucus of the APC, led others to declare their support for the second term ambition of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.At a well-attended meeting of APC and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held on Tuesday at the residence of Chief Arausi at Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, the two leaders on behalf of all the members of the APC observed that the principle of rotation of political offices favours Governor Okowa’s return to Government House. They stressed that his humility, delivery of democratic dividends have earned him the votes of the people across political lines.Chief Arausi in his speech said: “On behalf of Isoko people, we have a pact with the Ika people, the people of Delta North to complete their tenure, because we believe in equity, we believe this is the turn of the Anioma people and in the spirit of equity, you (Governor Okowa) should continue till 2023.”Continuing, he said at the occasion which had Governor Okowa in attendance: “No governor has equalled your (Governor Okowa) records in the area of project delivery in Delta State. The people who are here and members of the APC and PDP – I am the leader of the APC in Isoko South and the leader of the APC in Isoko North, Hon. Odhegolo, is here with us.“The Governor is here to consult us. It is the first time that we are seeing a sitting Governor consulting members of the opposition political party. It is a mark of humility, the spirit of oneness and we are happy with the projects you have executed in Isoko nation.”In his speech, Hon. Odhegolo said: “Our Governor, you are the Road Master because your signs are everywhere; let us leave party issues aside, let us speak with facts, you have performed wonderfully well.“The change we talk about in APC is in you, Governor Okowa; your performance has made a lot us in APC uncomfortable, I am speaking my mind and that of members of the opposition political parties, we have decided that because of your performance, we will work for your victory.”Governor Okowa thanked members of the opposition political parties for working with his administration to record successes. He said: “The governorship position is not for learners, I held several positions before contesting for the governorship position because, I believe that I am qualified, those who want to contest with me and have not held any other position should contest for other positions.“This gathering depicts the political prowess of Chief Arausi, it takes leadership to gather members of the APC and PDP; I believe the best way to govern is to continue to ask for the partnership of the people because, with the support of all, governance is made easier, there will be peace, and development will take place.“I thank all Deltans for their support; it is a thing of joy that majority of our people believe in equity, equity engenders peace, cooperation and respect for one another; we will continue to work in the overall interest of Deltans because, that is what we are elected to do“What we desire is for all Deltans to join us, so that we will continue to speak with one voice because, Delta is a great state.”