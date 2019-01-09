It’ll Be Catastrophic For APC To ‘Smell’ Delta Govt House-Onuesoke

Share This





















Onuesoke who spoke Monday on the sideline at Unity Hall Asaba, while Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa was addressing all PDP political appointees said that voting APC government in Delta state is tantamount to taking the state fifty years backwards in term of socio-economic development.Appealing to Delta State electorates to cast their votes for PDP candidates in the House of Assembly, House of Representative, the Senate , the Governor and President in 2019 election, Onuesoke pointed out that 2019 elections offered them the opportunity to choose between who will drag back their development and who will continue to create abundant prosperity.“A vote for APC is a vote that will take the people fifty years backward in term of development, while votes for PDP candidates are votes for prosperity andexpansion of already created development,” he stated.Onuesoke urged Deltans to vote for Okowa as Governor and other PDP candidates in the state, adding that votes for PDP at the poll is a vote for prosperity, stability and continuity for development in the state, while any vote for APC is an endorsement of widespread poverty, lies and retrogression.Onuesoke who said the name APC is synonymous with backwardness and retardation of progress pointed out that voting APC governor in Delta is equal to taking Delta State to era of non industrialization, era of non-provision of employment, era of under development of education, era of bad roads, falsehood, era of hunger and insecurity among others.While assuring the people of Delta state of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s readiness to continue to move the state progressively in infrastructural development, creation of more employment, building of good roads, provision of more health facilities, improvement of standard of education and security of life and property among others, he stressed that any attempt to cast a single vote for APC candidates in the state will take them million steps backward.According to him, “The time has come for the people of Delta State not to continue believing lies. Let nobody continue to tell you lies that when he is voted into power he will turn the state to land flowing with milk and honey over night. We have heard this kind of promises from APC before and it turned out to be gimmick to hijack power.“They promised to reduce fuel pump price, to equal the Naira to the Dollar, to create millions of job and make food abundant. All turned up to be fallacies. We in Delta State cannot be fooled again.”