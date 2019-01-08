2019 :Uduaghan Explains Why Buhari’ll Win In Delta With Ease

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Immediate-past governor of Delta State and All Progressives Congress 2019 Delta South senatorial candidate, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has said that the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Niger Delta area and Delta state, in particular, would make his re-election in the February presidential election very easy.

Speaking at the inauguration of the APC presidential campaign council in Abuja on Monday, the former governor said the efforts of the President Buhari-led government have brought relative peace in the Niger Delta region.

“We are sure of delivering because Mr. President has done a lot for Delta state. Don’t forget that Delta state is like the nucleus of the crisis in Niger Delta and of course when Mr. President came in, we had this Niger Delta Avengers that came up in 2016.

“When Mr. President came in and it took the ingenuity of Mr. President and the Vice President to manage that crisis, the Vice president has to come to the state, the Minister of Petroleum had to come to the state, to the heart of the creeks in Niger Delta to do engagement processes.

“In fact, the Vice President went round every state in the Niger Delta; it has never been done before. For Delta, in particular, he was there, he went to see traditional rulers, he went to see some of the youths, he went to see those that were involved in the crisis and that helped significantly in managing the crisis.

“Apart from that, Mr. President also has done a lot in terms of infrastructure and human capital development in Delta state and across the Niger Delta. The railway to Alaja is now functional and of course they have started carrying passengers.

“As at today, there is a lot of work going on at Escravos bar. That was the entry to the Delta state port that was not passable but by the time they finish with it, it will be passable.

“Of course, a lot of roads have been done by the NDDC (Niger Delta Development Commission), the number of roads that have been done by the NDDC in the last three years have never been done before.

“From the human capital development area, we have the N-Power, we have the feeding of our school children, we have the tradermoni and also the empowerment programmes that are being done by the Federal Government. So, we have a lot to campaign within Delta state.” he said.