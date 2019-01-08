There Is No Division In Delta APC- O’tega Emerhor

Share This





















By Young ErhuirhoboEmerhor who made the declaration while celebrating the yuletide with indigenes of his community in Evwreni, Ughelli LGA, Delta State said APC in the state are members of one family, adding “APC in Delta State is one. We have no division in the party.”Continuing while responding to questions from journalists on the reconciliation effort of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, he stated, “For now, the reconciliation process embarked upon by the Vice President of the country is taking a gradual shape as all the parties involved are making their inputs. I believe we shall sheathe our cutlasses in this case at the end of the day. We are members of the same big political family. We can’t afford to wash our dirty lilies in the public. APC is one and we have no division in the party.“Let me use this medium to appeal to all our members to accept each other and to also tolerate one another. This is the only way we can be victorious in this state. Internal issues like this help to strengthen our bond of faithfulness as members of the same party. It’s never a weakness that other political parties should count upon any day. Internal struggles like this are not only peculiar or common to our party but to all political parties.“Our major focus in Delta state is to win the state and take it from the mis-rule and corrupt government of the PDP. In a nutshell, to answer your question, the reconciliation process is taking shape. We shall see the effects so soon. Thank you!.”While celebrating the yuletide with members of his community, Emerhor shared celebrated bags of rice, cash gifts and others for their celebration of the period.According to him, “Celebration of Christmas is the time for us to show love to one another. It’s a time of giving to those around us. Christmas is a time to share together in love and unity. Whatever I’m giving out to my people today, I passionately plead with them to kindly receive same from me and my family with love and kindness.“There is no way I can eat without my people. They make me what I’m today politically. I can’t run away from them. They are great party members. In our usual character, we don’t share our food for only our party members. We don’t share our food only on party lines. We usually give to community leaders because they are the mouth piece of the people. We have nothing against anybody. Everybody is our person and we dine and wine with them all,” he stated.