Despite Hit By Stroke,Minority Leader Ogor Vows To Remain Lawmaker ‘Till Eternity’

He referred to the Isoko South people as being “selfish and greedy” against his Isoko North people, stating that the Isoko Federal Constituency is the sole property of the Isoko North.Ogor, who is also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the House of Representatives in the 2019 general election, made the vow on Sunday at his country home in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North council area, while playing host to a political group, ‘Team Hilary for Okowa’, comprising PDP members from across the three senatorial districts in the state.Ogor said the people of Isoko South Local Government Area are “selfish and greedy”, and want to cheat his Isoko North people. He insisted that he would “perpetually” remain in the House of Representatives.Minority Leader Leo Ogor Vows To Remain Lawmaker ‘Till Eternity’ Despite Stroke…Speaking on his decision, Ogor said: “The facts are very very clear. And how are they very clear? Isoko North has two constituencies and Isoko South has two constituencies. If Isoko North has two constituencies and Isoko South has two constituencies, how can Isoko South come and take the Isoko North constituency? That means they are taking three and these people are taking one.“Is that possible? Is that possible? I say Is that possible? Isoko North has two constituencies and in the sense of it, Isoko North has 13 wards and Isoko South has 11 wards. How can they come and take three and we will take one? Is that possible? Please and please and please, go and tell them that they have missed the point. We will take this battle to their footstep.”He vowed not to relinquish power to “any Isoko South person till eternity”.Last Friday, during a PDP youth event at the popular Ala square, Ozoro, Ogor made a similar statement that no Isoko South son or daughter contesting for the House of Representatives seat would be allowed to take away the Isoko Federal Constituency seat, which is the exclusive right of the Isoko North people.Our correspondent reliably learnt that there was mild drama at the residence of the federal lawmaker when he played host to the group and other PDP members, and a former councillor from Umeh community in Isoko South challenged Ogor on his speech of not relinquishing power to anyone from Isoko South.It was gathered that at this juncture, some youth suspected to be political thugs working with the minority leader almost lynched the former councillor for challenging their boss in his own house.Meanwhile, a cross-section of leaders and elders of Isoko nation, especially from the Isoko South Local Government Area, have revolted against Ogor over his statement of “disunity and acrimony”.The leaders and elders have called on the Isoko people to refuse to be bought over by Ogor and urged the electorate to give their votes to Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.