‘Smart Money’: Okowa To Empower 26,400 Traders With N10,000 Each

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Emu Kingsley, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, on Thursday, in Asaba.He said, “We have concluded plans to empower more than 26,400 traders, especially women, with the sum of N10, 000 within the next few weeks.“The N10,000, which we tag ‘Smart Money’, will be given specifically to petty traders and hawkers across the various Local Government Areas of the state.“As I speak with you, well over 26,400 people will benefit from the state government’s Smart Money. This will happen within the next two weeks.’’On the state micro-credit programme, he said that the programme was still on course and doing pretty well.Kingsley noted that the government was doing everything possible to ensure that the programme was strengthened and sustained due to its economic viability.