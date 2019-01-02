Delta: Robbery Suspect Die In Gun Duel With Police As Two Die In Cult War

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The police anti-robbery/kidnapping team at the Ogwashi Uku police division in Delta State in the early hours of Monday killed a robbery suspect identified as Nonso Akubueze during a gun battle with his gang members in the community.

The police commissioner in the state, Anthony Agbizi, who confirmed this to newsmen in Asaba, disclosed that the police team acted on intelligence gathering as they moved into the scene where the armed gang were robbing residents including motorists somewhere around the village square leading to Ubulu Uku community.

CP Anthony Agbizi said two of the gang members during the exchange of gun fire with the police, escaped with bullets wounds, adding that the police will do everything possible to bring them to book.

The divisional police officer (DPO) of the station, Mr Tobi Debakeme, who also confirmed the killing of the robbery suspect during a gun battle with the police, disclosed that the police anti-robbery/kidnapping attached to the station had few weeks ago arrested six members of Arubaggar cult group who had been responsible for serial cult clashes in the community in the last few months.

Debakeme said, “Though two of his members narrowly escaped with bullets wounds, we are sure that in due course, they too will be apprehended. The gang members have been hiding in Abah Unor in a bid to escape justice. The police team confronted the gang around the village square as they came into Ogwashi Uku community.

“We will continue to do our best to protect the lives of the people and their property. The police also recovered two cut-to-size guns from the killed suspect, obviously it was the guns the robbery suspects have been using to unleash terrors in the community.”

Meanwhile, the police commissioner, Anthony Agbizi also confirmed the death of two persons in Ekuku Agbor during a cult clash on Sunday in the area, adding that many others sustained injuries.

CP Anthony Agbizi said two frontline cult groups engaged in a supremacy fight; a situation that resulted in the loss of two persons already deposited at the Central Hospital mortuary in Agbor.

He added that the police will not fold its hands and watch people take laws into their hands, stressing that they will be brought to book.