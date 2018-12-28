2019: Isoko PDP Describes Opposition Calls For Ogor’s Withdrawal As Signs Of Accepting Defeat

Share This





















A statement signed on behalf of the group by Director Media and Publicity Isoko North PDP Campaign Committee, Nelson Egware said the apparent contradictions contained in the statement explains clearly the extent of fear of electoral defeat that has gripped the opposition, adding, “If not so, one wonders why a party that boasts of having the support of the entire Isoko people will not wait to trounce their opponent in the polls to confirm such popularity. Why the futile struggle and desperation to get the PDP candidate and clear favourite to step down?”The group inform Hon. Okperi, his co-travellers and political party, that Rt Hon. Leo Ogor’s entrance into the race of the Isoko Federal seat was borne out of extensive consultation with a large spectrum of Isoko people in various segments of community, religious, socio-cultural and political leadership and a mandate clearly given to him by his political party.“ With all sense of humility and responsibility, we wish to state with gratitude that Rt Hon Leo Ogor remains the surest choice of the majority of Isoko people given his outstanding and effective representation. It is our humble appeal to the opposition not to cause disaffection in Isoko nation or heat up the polity in the name of politics as the people always reserve the right to choose their representatives at all levels.“We wish to educate Hon. Okperi who obviously has lost touch with reality after an uneventful stint as a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, that elections are not won on mere wishful thinking, name dropping and whipping of cheap sentiments. Electoral victories are rather products of issue based campaigns, visible tract records of achievements, wide consultations and overwhelming support of the people. All of these with all amount of confidence are clearly in favour of Hon Leo Ogor.,” he statement said.