Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Assets And Property Trace To Ngozi Olejeme

Acting spokesman to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tony Orilade, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.According to Orilade, Justice Ojukwu granted the application pending the hearing and determination of the trial.The judge made the order sequel to an ex-parte originating summons filed by the EFCC, through its counsel, Elizabeth Alabi.The request included an order of interim attachment/forfeiture of the asset attachment of the properties set out in the schedule attached herein.Others were an order stopping any disposal, conveyance, mortgage, lease, sale or alienation or otherwise of the properties/assets described in the schedule attached herein.Orilade further disclosed that the schedule of properties referred to in the summons includes: parcels of lands, duplexes, a bank building, and hotel buildings, amongst others scattered across Abuja, Bayelsa, Delta states.