Xmas Tragedy: Fire Razes Two Storey Buildings In Urhobo Community

LAGOS DECEMBER 25TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Fire in the early hours of Monday razed two different story buildings with property worth several millions of naira destroyed near Udu Harbour market in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the fire, which started from one of the upstairs , spread to the other and rendered all occupants homeless this Christmas season without sparing any property.

Fighters and sympathizers tried their best in battling with the fire but the inferno overwhelmed them.

Our source also gathered that the fire incident was caused as a result of high electricity voltage experienced when power was restored in the area.

One of the victims, simply identified as Igho said, “I lost everything but I thank God for saving my life.”

Igho also used the opportunity to appeal to the Delta State Government led by Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa to come to their rescue so they could stand on their feet again.