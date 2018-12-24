Warri: Woman Vomits Naira Denominations Weeks After Losing Her Under Wear

Share This





















Hundreds of people gathered around the scene of the incident, causing traffic snarl on the major Effurun- Sapele road thereby disrupting the movement of residents who were going to their various churches.It took the timely intervention of armed policemen from Ugborikoko, Eburumede, Enerhen and ‘B Division’ police stations to bring sanity to the area after the victim was taken away in a police patrol vehicle to an unknown destination.A family source ,Mark disclosed that the victim (a young lady) said to be married and living with her husband, had complaint that her underwear was missing about two weeks ago.According to her, “suddenly she started getting so restless in the early hours of the morning, complaining of dizziness, body pains, and headache. Before long, she started feeling like throwing up and when we realized the vomiting was becoming inevitable, we brought a basin for her to use.“But to our greatest surprise, it was Nigerian currency notes that was coming out from her mouth and after vomiting different denominations of N1000 and N500 notes for a while, the vomiting seized and that was the point a pastor resident in the same building came prayed for her.”She noted that it was at this point that the police team came in and insisted they must take her away from the house so as to disperse the crowd who had waited several hours to see the victim.Confirming the incident, the Warri Area Commander, ACP Mohammed Shaba, stated that the victim had been taken to a nearby hospital for further observation and medical attention. He noted that he had to immediately dispatch his men to the scene when the report got to him to reduce the tension and panic the news had caused in town.A Police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: ” We don’t really believe in juju, but this has proved that it works. The development has confirmed that advance fee fraudsters ( yahoo boys ) now use female pants for rituals. People should be careful. We will soon unmask those behind the dastardly act”.