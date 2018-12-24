N’Delta Amnesty: It’s Time To Check Mate Dokubo

Share This





















By Eyerin BatureSince the creation of the Agency, it has recorded significant improvement in the lives of the people of Niger Delta region mostly in the empowerment of the youths and the resultant peace created by the programme has no doubt resulted in the increase in the output of oil production and increase of the country’s revenue generation.Be that as it may, it seems that recent activities of the current leadership of the Presidential Anmesty programme headed by Prof Charles Dokubo is out to derail the gains already achieved by the Agency in the past. This is so because investigation has revealed that although, Dokubo is learned in letters being a Professor with credible records, he knows little or nothing about the operation of the Amnesty Programme. Consequently, the operation of the Agency seems to have been hijacked by his cronies who took advantage of his weaknesses and ignorant to turn the office to a ‘House of Corruption’.Thus, instead of concentrating on the development of the youths who are suppose to be his core objective, Dokubo is seen flirting with all manner of people both male and female who do not have any business with the Agency. Under Dokubo’s watch, the office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme has become what could be describe as a house of ‘Horror’ for the youths and ex militants who are the original reason for the creation of the Programme. It has been observed that since the coming of Dokubo, there has been several altercations and protests because he has derailed in his primary assignment of paying attention to the ex -militants who gave up their arms in pursuit of peace for Nigeria economy to develop without hindrance.A good example is a protest organized by ex-militants against Dokubo in Bayelsa state over the non-payment of their monthly stipend. The protesters who blocked the Easr-West road for hours requested for the removal of the Amnesty over non performance.In a similar vein, a coalition of Niger Delta militants has equally called on the federal government to investigate the current state of affairs in the Presidential Amnesty Office led by Prof. Charles Dokubo. The agitators demanded for probe into the activities of the department responsible for reintegration of ex-militants, alleging that some underhand dealings that is inimical to the progress of the objectives of the Programme is currently going on in the Agency.In a statement signed by one ‘Col’ Derick Peter and Amas August, the coalition threatened to commence massive protest in Abuja and the Niger Delta region soonest in order to force the government to act. According to the group, several names of authentic ex-militants were being swapped for suspicious ones by the amnesty office, a development they described as unacceptable.Recent development which should be of great concern to all is protest by some ex-agitators who stormed the main entrance of the National Assembly to demand payment of their allowances and the sacking of the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo for lack of performance.The ex-militants who passed vote of no confidence on Dokubo arrived at the gate of the National Assembly in preparation to meet President Muhammadu Buhari who was to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill. They carried placards with the inscriptions like, ‘Dokubo Must Go’ and ‘Pay Us Our Stipends.’ While the presentation is scheduled for 11am, the protesters had stormed the gate as early as 7:30am. The ex-militants said the protest was to draw the attention of the President to the alleged mismanagement of the programme.There is an adage that says, “There is no fire without smoke. Although mischief makers may describe the various protest against Dokubo as winch hunting, but there could be an iota of truth in their various allegations against him. If the action of Dokubo is not checked at the appropriate time, one is afraid that the crisis in the Niger Delta may re-erupt very soon and God forbid, the consequences may be disastrous to the Region, corporate organizations operating in the Region and the economy of the nation.This write up is a clarion call on the President of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari to patiently take another look at the activities of the Amnesty Office under the leadership of Dokubo hence the prevailing peace in the Region is been threatened by the mismanagement of Dokubo’s maladministration. A stitch in time they say saves time.Nigeria cannot afford a repeat of the crisis and pipeline vandalisation in the Niger Delta region which brought production of oil to its lowest ebb. Nigeria cannot afford this dangerous trend a second time. Therefore it is expedient for the Government to review the office of the Amnesty programme to check mate its obnoxious activities.The ex-militants have complained that Prof Dokubo is always not available to attend to the needs of the ex-agitators. He does not see visitors on visiting day (Tuesday & Thursday). He only see women who crowd the waiting room with all sorts of demands. He never picks his calls claiming to be busy when it is glaring that he is gisting with one of his numerous women in the office for hours. He does not know what is happening under him as his relations are seen selling award letters all around the office. Dokubo case can be best be describe as a square peg in a round hole hence his inability to manage an agency of such magnitude with all the resources at this reintegration stage.Investigators have equally alleged that Dokubo is on rampage of acquiring properties in Port Harcourt and Abuja through his cronies. Contractors are not paid as at when due, resulting in vendors and unregistered contractors flooding the Office daily for funds.His relatives are alleged to be at the fore front of contract racketeering by collecting award letters and selling same to interested individuals who end up collecting the 15% mobilizations and disappear for fear of not been paid after completion of job hene having access to his office to pursue payment after doing their jobs is an herculean task due to Dokubo fiercely looking soldiers who constantly harass visitors at the gate even on visiting dayAll said and done, if Dokubo is not check mated right now, his non-challant attitude may result in the ex-militants returning to the creeks. Already one of the angry ex-warlord had vowed to go back to vandalising and bursting of pipe lines alleging, “Dokubo is here to manage women rather than the boys who fought for the Amnesty programme.”Eyerin Bature who is an ex-agitator writes from Yenogoa, Bayelsa State