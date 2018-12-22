Igbuya Debunks Earlier Statement, Says APC ‘ll Defeat PDP In Delta

Share This





















Related

“Victory is sure, Delta APC is ready to win at all levels in the 2019 general election, particularly the governorship election in the state.” Igbuya, a former Speaker of Delta House of Assembly assured party faithful at a meeting in Sapele, Sapele local government area of the state.He enjoined them to adopt proactive and strategic measures in handling party affairs with a view to coasting home in the general elections.The APC leader, who debunked recent media report quoting him as saying that victory was uncertain for his party, cautioned reporters to always cross check their information.“We must, therefore, meet regularly as we are doing now to plan for our set objectives and build up ourselves for the victory ahead, which is sure. We must know how we shall go about the elections and how we can tolerate one another to achieve victory.“Therefore, never should we be involved in crisis, so that we can face the task ahead. We must agree with one another and work together, as campaigns have started,” he said.