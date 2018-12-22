Ughelli: Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation Donates To Rose Ilogbo’s Orphanage Home

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-In the spirit of Yuletide celebration, Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation, a non-governmental organization visited Mrs Rose Ilogbo’s Orphanage in Ughelli, Delta State where it donated food item, toiletries, books and clothes among others to the orphanage home.

Speaking on behalf of the Foundation, Joy Oboba a volunteer working with Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation disclosed that the foundation was established to sustain advocacy for the promotion of sanity, social justice and love for the people

She explained that the aim and objectives of the Foundation include entrenchment, monitoring, advancement and promotion of good governance .

According to her, “ We have a charity programs which assist the poor and needy, protection of the weak , poor and vulnerable one’s in the society.

“Others are providing legal aids for indigent, rehabilitation of ex-convict into the society and pursue of prison reforms, emancipation of people from metal slavery and the advancement and entrenchment of Gender equality among others.”