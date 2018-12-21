2019: Hundreds Of Ijaw, Itsekiri Youths In Warri Rally Support For Okowa, Otuaro

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Hundreds of Ijaw and Itsekiri youths from Warri South-West council area of Delta state have vowed their resolve to return the Dr Ifeanyi Okowa/Barr. Kingsley Otuaro-led administration in next year’s election.

The youths, under the aegis of the Warri South-West Youths for Okowa/Otuaro, comprising of various youths groups in the council area, in a statement signed by the chairman of the Warri South-West Mega Rally For Okowa/ Otuaro 2019 Planning Committee, Ambassador Edwin Aken, said they were supporting the Okowa because it is the right thing to do.

According to him, Governor Okowa happened to be the most youths-friendly governor in the history of Delta state, adding that it was just the right thing to do to ensure the continuity of the administration, especially as it had committed so much into the future of the state.

To signify their support for the governor and his desire to serve a second term in office, the youths have organised a mega rally in Warri, to be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018.

“In view of the visible achievements of His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Aurthur Okowa and his amiable deputy, Deacon Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro in the administration of the state, we the youths of Warri South West will be coming out in our large numbers to support the re-election bid of the duo on December 22nd 2018 at the Atuwatse primary school, rice farm, Warri.

“The Warri South-West Youths for Okowa/Otuaro rally is a coalition of different youth groups in the Local Government Area. Our coming together under this rally is to demonstrate to the world our readiness to deliver PDP in Delta state, especially the governor and his deputy.

“Posterity will not judge us right if at this point of our existence as youths, we fail to acknowledge and cue behind what is good for us as a people. The fact cannot be contested anywhere that Okowa is the most youth friendly government since the creation of Delta as a political entity within Nigeria.

“We have no other choice than to support the continuity of Okowa who had demonstrated over the years his unquenchable thirst for prosperity and development. Ekweme! You are truly a road master and a guru of development. Your Excellency, we can assure you that come 2019, your return to the Government House Asaba is already a done deal”, the statement said.