2019: Delta House Of Assembly ADC Candidate, Ibebe Rufus Calls For Non-Violent Election

He made this call at a Town Hall Meeting organized by Foundation for Partnership Initiative of the Niger Delta (PIND) in conjunction with Academic Association Peace Work (AAPW) tagged; “Towards Nonviolent Elections in 2019”. The Town Hall Meeting was held at Ughelli Council Hall, Ughelli North L.G.A of Delta State on the 19th of December, 2018.The young Humanitarian cum Politician, stated that election violence, does no good to the society. He stressed that, loss of lives and valuable properties as well as creation of enmity, hatred and social disorder are the products of election violence.He is of the opinion that, a violence free election is possible if all Nigerians see themselves as Peace Ambassadors and work towards peaceful coexistence among one another.His words; “Electoral violence does no good to the society but rather brings about the loss of lives and valuable properties. We are all peace ambassadors because our religions and cultures encourage peace. If we truly carry out our duties as peace ambassadors by preaching and practicing peaceful coexistence and tolerance, then election violence would be a thing of the past and the Nigeria we desire would materialize”.According to the Ughelli North Coordinator of Academic Association Peace Work (AAPW), Mr. Eric Okonima, the Town Hall Meeting design to bring electoral stakeholders together brainstorm how reduce incidence of election violence in the forth coming elections. The program had in attendance, Prof, S.W. E Ibodje, Representative of Traditional rulers and Chairman of the council as well Various Community, Trade groups Religious, and opinion leaders across Ughelli North.