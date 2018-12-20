Delta 2019: Voting APC Is A Disastrous Retrogression-Onuesoke

Share This





















Appealing to Delta State electorates to cast their votes for PDP candidates in the House of Assembly, House of Representative, the Senate , the Governor and President in 2019 general election, Onesoke pointed out that next year’s elections offered them the opportunity to choose between poverty and prosperity.“ A vote for APC is a vote for poverty, while votes for PDP candidates are votes for prosperity,” he stated.Onuesoke stated that a vote for PDP at the poll is a vote for prosperity, stability and continuity for development in the state, while any vote for APC is an endorsement of widespread poverty, lies and retrogression.While assuring the people of Delta state of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s readiness to continue to move the state progressively in infrastructural development, creation of more employment, building of good roads, provision of more health facilities, improvement of standard of education and security of life and property among others, he stressed that any attempt to cast a single vote for APC candidates in the state will take them million steps backward.According to him, “The time has come for the people of Delta State not to continue believing lies. Let nobody continue to tell you lies that when he is voted into power he will turn the state to land flowing with milk and honey over night. We have heard this kind of promises from APC before and it turned out to be gimmick to hijack power for their selfish reasons.“They promised to reduce fuel pump price, to equal the Naira to the Dollar, to create millions of job and make food abundant. All turned up to be fallacies. We in Delta State cannot be fooled again.”He accused APC members in the state of not believe in themselves, adding even a Chieftain of the APC in the state had admitted it by saying that “APC in Delta State will not win next year’s election in the State if the spate of litigations from one aspirant to another does not stop.”Onuesoke maintained that APC in Delta is bedeviled with one crisis or the order, adding that a party that cannot put its house in order is not discipline and as such do not have anything to offer to the people.“Vote out APC in Delta State in 2019 so that you will enjoy the continuity of good governance from PDP in the state,” Onuesoke appealed.