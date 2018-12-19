APC Not Prepared To Win Election In Delta – Ex-Speaker Igbuya

Share This





















IgbuyaIgbuya who was addressing members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Sapele Local Government area, in his hotel in Sapele, said ” I have heard people complain about, why my campaign has not kicked off properly, that I have been in Abuja. Let me tell you that I was taken to court but I thank God for giving us the resources to settle the issue.“Why are we pretending all is well? Yesterday it was Otega and Ogboru faction but now it’s Ogboru and Ogboru faction that is fighting. We are not ready to win election. The only House of Assembly candidate that is not in court is Moses Ogodo. Ogboru is also in court. This is the time to campaign yet we are still going to court what time do we have to campaign? It is obvious that we are not ready to win election in Delta State”Igbuya, who was impeached in May, 2017 and also picked the APC House of Representative form to represent Sapele, Okpe and Uvwie federal constituency ahead of the 2019 general election said “I started running for election in 1987, I will not fail because it’s not part of my record because I have my own strategy. I have never tasted opposition. I want to win and everybody here want us to win. Anything that affect me affect us. Any one that wants to be a stumbling to this great party should stay away from the party” he said.Meanwhile, the APC candidate for the Delta State House of Assembly, Sapele Constituency, Mr Moses Ogodo, has condemned those trying to create disunity between him and Chief Felix Anirah, the PDP Delta State House of Assembly, Sapele Constituency, Candidate “He is my elder brother, we married from the same house and we are all Amuogodo family. I don’t play politics of bitterness”