Presidency Writes UK To Investigate Properties Of Nwaoboshi And Four Other Senators In UK

The Senators are Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and Imo state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma. Others are Senators Stella Odua, Peter Nwaoboshi and Albert Bassey Akpan.Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigative Panel on the Recovery of Public Property SPIP, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, disclosed this yesterday at a news conference in Abuja to highlight some of the activities of the body in 2018.He said: “The UK has passed a law that will also help us in Nigeria fight corruption and that is the ‘Unexplained Wealth Regulation’ which entails that if you have a property in the UK that is above $50, 000, you have to explain your source of wealth, and property here does not just mean a building but even jewelries.“So, we have written the National Crime Authority in the UK asking them to investigate some Nigerian senators who have property in the UK and the Virgin Islands,” he said.Obono-Obla added that if they are found culpable, they would be prosecuted in accordance with extant laws and made to forfeit such properties.