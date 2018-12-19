Delta Poly, Ogwashi Uku Female Students Cry Out Over Sexual-Harassment

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Allegations of sex-for-marks and other related activities are currently threatening academic activities at the Delta State Polytechnic in Ogwashi Uku.

Though none of the male lecturers fingered in the illicit and evil act has been caught, it was gathered that the polytechnic is at present enmeshed in the alleged sex scandal.

It was gathered that no examination conducted by the accused lecturers that is not followed by demands for sex, especially within ND One courses and HND Two finals; a situation some of the female students, who turned down the lecturers’ sex-for-marks demands, are threatened with failure or a re-sit for any of their written courses.

A HND finals student, who spoke to newsmen in the area, said, “A lecturer in my department, Mass Communication (name withheld) has been asking me out right from my HND one and I refused. Because of that, he failed me. I begged him with N20,000 he refused, saying he will make love to me twice and restore my marks, I am confused as many of my mates have graduated but I am still struggling to pass my examinations”.

Sources alleged that these randy lecturers are often armed with condoms when coming to work and in most cases move into a nearby hotel to the school with their female students to have sexual intercourse that will in the end lead to the award of marks.

Confronted with the allegations, lecturers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described it as frivolous and untrue, stressing that the female students were out to destroy their careers.

It was further gathered that those female students, who turned down sex-for-marks entreaties by the lecturers, were allegedly subjected to untold disgrace and failure in their courses and cannot press home petition to the school authorities, particularly with stern warnings from the randy lecturers’ aides allegedly known to be notorious cultists.

Speaking to newsmen in the school, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Manfred Oghen said, “We have got several reports by our female students of male lecturers asking for sex for marks, and we have made recommendations to the school authorities to no avail. The cases are on the increase, and we are appealing to the management of the school to take bold steps to sack or bring the lecturers involved to book, it’s really an unfortunate situation at present.”

Mr Valentine Utulu, a journalist who narrated his recent experience with a few students (names withheld) who were supposed to have graduated, but for turning down the request for sex for marks, are still in the school.

According to Utulu; “the girl is my sister, the lecturer she told me had demanded for sex in one of the courses she turned down, her project work was not signed. She said she offered N20,000 to the lecturer but refused, insisting on sex. I personally confronted the PRO of the Polytechnic, Mr Manfred, who confirmed to me that the school management is not taking a drastic action against the act. It started during the time of the former rector. We hope that some thing will be done about the act”.

Efforts to speak with the new rector of the polytechnic, Professor (Mrs) Stella Olishemiyeke, was not successful as she was said to have travelled out of Ogwashi Uku when DAILY POST called at her office.

However, the Chairman, Board of Governing Council of the Polytechnic, Dr Festus Okunbo said no report of such has been reported to the management, adding that “we will not treat such report if it gets to us and established that the lecturers were culpable. The lecturers involved will be sacked. We cannot joke with such illicit activities, The administration of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has zero tolerance for illicit and fraudulent activities”.

He then called on the female students sexually harassed to report directly to his office for necessary action.

Dr Okunbo, who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, said that any lecturer found wanting or accused of sexual harassment by the female students, and it is found to be true will be disgraced and shown the way out.

He called on parents to be vigilant in the activities of their children while in school, especially in the rising cases of ritual killings orchestrated by ‘Yahoo plus’ boys across the country.