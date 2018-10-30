Delta Police Kill Suspected Armed Robber, Car Snatcher, Recover Arms

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force “C” Division, gunned down a notorious armed robber simply identified as Johnson, a.k.a “Small Machine, Big Engine” at Cable Point area in Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

The police also recovered a locally made double barrel-cut-to size gun and two live cartridges from the suspected armed robbers.

It was learnt that the deceased suspect was gunned down in his attempt to escape the superior firepower of the Police.

Our source reported that the Police acted upon receipt of information that an armed robbery gang and some cultists allegedly killed a victim in the said area.

Quickly, the Police led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Anieteh Eyoh and his men mobilized and swung into action.

They went to the hideouts where the hoodlums engaged them in serious exchange of gunfire and in the process, the deceased suspect, “Small Motor, Big Engine” was arrested with bullet wounds.

The suspect later died on the way to the hospital.

A Police Source who craved anonymity said the deceased suspect is allegedly linked to a human rights activist who was recently arrested by the police authority last week.

Contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Mustafa confirmed the report.

CP Mustafa said the suspected armed robber was notorious for car snatching.

He said, “It was as a result of investigation that he(suspect) was arrested at a hotel. He attempted to escape and in the process, he was gunned down.”